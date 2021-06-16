TV ratings: Detroit, Texas

NASCAR’s shift of its All-Star Race to Texas Motor Speedway led to a slight upward boost in television audience.

Sunday night’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway averaged a 1.64 Nielsen rating and 2.7 million viewers on FS1, up 12% from 2019 (1.40/2.4m) when it run in May at longtime venue Charlotte, and the best for NASCAR’s exhibition event since 2017. Last year’s All-Star event was run on a Wednesday night in May at Bristol amid the pandemic lockdown, and averaged 1.27/2.1m. Both 2020 and 2019 races also ran on on FS1.

Fox Sports reported 957,000 viewers for its Xfinity Series race from Texas 625,000 for its Camping World Truck Series race on FS1 Saturday afternoon on FS1.

The NTT IndyCar Series‘ return to broadcast network NBC brought both benefit and challenge, as Saturday’s race was joined after the start when a Premiere Lacrosse League game ran overtime, while Sunday’s second half of the doubleheader was bounced to cable network CNBC when the French Open men’s tennis final ran late, but returned to the free-to-air network later on. NBC Sports reports the first race finished with a Total Audience Delivery (TV plus streaming) of 845,000 viewers, up +10% from 2019’s Detroit Race 1 (768,000 TAD) and the most watched Detroit Race 1 since 2017. Race 2’s conclusion on NBC on Sunday registered a TAD of 1.383 viewers, up +26% from 2019’s complete Detroit Race 2 delivery (1.1m TAD).

The opening round of the new Superstar Racing Experience series at Stafford Springs last Saturday night on the CBS broadcast network averaged an 0.8 rating and 1.3 million viewers.