Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, June 18-20

Phillip Abbott/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, June 18-20

TV

Racing on TV, June 18-20

By June 16, 2021 9:34 AM

By |

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, June 18

Paul Ricard
practice 1		 5:25-6:30am

Paul Ricard
practice 1		 5:25-6:30am

Paul Ricard
practice 2		 8:55-10:00am

Paul Ricard
practice 2		 8:55-10:00am

Nashville –
practice		 11:00am-12:00pm

Nashville –
practice		 4:00-5:00pm

Road America
– practice 1		 5:00-5:45pm

Nashville –
qualifying		 5:00-6:00pm

Nashville 8:00-10:30pm

 

Saturday, June 19

Paul Ricard
practice 3		 5:55-7:00am

Paul Ricard
practice 3		 5:55-7:00am

Paul Ricard
qualifying		 8:55-10:00am

Paul Ricard
qualifying		 8:55-10:00am

Road America
– practice 2		 11:00-11:45am

Nashville –
qualifying		 12:30-1:30pm

Mt. Morris 1:00-5:00pm

Mt. Morris 1:00-3:00pm

Road America
– qualifying		 2:30-3:45pm

 
Nashville – race 3:00-6:30pm

Road America – Race 1 3:55-5:05pm

Puebla Race 1 4:30-6:00pm

Road America
– practice 3		 5:30-6:00pm

 
Knoxville 8:00-10:00pm

Mt. Morris 10pm-
12:00am
(SDD)

 

Sunday, June 20

Road America
– qualifying		 12:00-1:30am (D)

French GP 8:30-11:00am

French GP 8:55-11:00am

Road America
– Race 2		 9:40-10:45am

Nashville
– qualifying		 11:00am-12:00pm

Road America 12:30-2:45pm

Zandvoort 2:30-4:30pm
(SDD)

Nashville –
race		 3:30-7:00pm

Puebla Race 2 4:30-6:00pm

Homestead 6:00-7:00pm (D)

Sachsenring 11:30pm-1:00am (SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

, , , TV

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home