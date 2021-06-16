Photos: VRG Thompson Vintage Motorsports Festival

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Bill Stoler/Vintage Motorsport

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

June 16, 2021

The 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C-2600 Monza of Peter Greenfield dices with the Alfa Spider Veloce of Paul Glynn at the Thompson Vintage Motorsports Festival, held last weekend in northeastern Connecticut.

See the full photo gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.

 

