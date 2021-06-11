McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" in Detroit practice

Scott McLaughlin’s rookie NTT IndyCar Series season has been most notable for its absence of significant errors, which made the outcome of Friday’s practice session one the New Zealander would like to forget.

Having turned five laps on the Detroit street course in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevy and posted the fastest lap at the 15-minute mark in the 75-minute session, the Kiwi’s suspension-breaking crash robbed the Belle Isle first timer of invaluable track time. With the next session on the schedule calling for qualifying ahead of Race 1 for the Detroit doubleheader, the unforced error could have a ripple effect throughout the rest of McLaughlin’s weekend.

“Got to Turn 5 there and just lost the rear on entry,” he said. “Pretty silly mistake on my part. Completely my fault. I overstepped the limits on a track that’s very hot and concrete as well. Yeah, unfortunately, it is what it is. It’s a rookie mistake, stupid mistake, and I feel sorry for the crew. It’s a practice that we really need. I’m gonna have to own that and move on.”