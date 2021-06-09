Auto museums resuming hosted events

With all of us beyond ready to get back to the camaraderie that comes with a passion for cars, we were thrilled to get word that many of those events hosted by automotive museums are again back on the calendar.

In testament to the pent-up interest … the Petersen Museum’s June 27 Breakfast Club Cruise-In sold out in days after registration opened June 1.

And the long-awaited return of the Speedway Cars & Coffee at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum (pictured above) is Saturday, June 12 from 8-11 a.m. It’s still free for participants and spectators, but please consider becoming a member or making a donation to support the museum’s important work, including the current exhibits about Rick Mears and Andy Granatelli.

