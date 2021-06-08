Line-ups set for NASCAR All-Star Race

A pair of Kyles will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR All-Star Race this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson starts from the pole Sunday night (8 p.m. ET, FS1) by virtue of the random draw. Larson won the $1 million All-Star Race in 2019 when it was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway after advancing into the race by winning the Open.

Kyle Busch, the 2017 All-Star Race winner, starts second.

Christopher Bell starts third, with Cole Custer starting fourth. Austin Dillon starts fifth.

Chase Elliott starts sixth. Elliott won last year’s All-Star Race held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Joey Logano starts seventh, William Byron starts eighth, and Brad Keselowski starts ninth. Martin Truex Jr. completes the top 10 starters.

There are 17 drivers locked into the All-Star Race via eligibility through a race win in 2020 or ’21, or being a past All-Star Race winner or Cup Series champion.

Michael McDowell starts 11th, Kevin Harvick starts 12th, Kurt Busch starts 13th, Ryan Newman starts 14th, and Alex Bowman starts 15th. The final two locked-in drivers are Denny Hamlin starting 16th and Ryan Blaney starting 17th.

Four additional drivers will advance into the All-Star Race before the green flag. Three drivers will come out of the All-Star Open (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET, FS1), with winners of each segment earning a spot. The last driver will come from the All-Star Fan Vote.

Tyler Reddick starts on the pole in the All-Star Open. Chris Buescher joins him on the front row. Matt DiBenedetto starts third, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starts fourth, and Ross Chastain starts fifth.

There are 22 drivers competing in the Open race.

