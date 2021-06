The car that contested the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans in the hands of Mike Hailwood and David Hobbs will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Aug. 13-14 Monterey auction.

Also featured in much of the original racing footage used in Steve McQueen’s movie Le Mans, the car retains its iconic blue and orange Gulf livery.

