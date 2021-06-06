Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Full Race Replay: TA2 race gets heated at Lime Rock Park

Trans Am

By June 6, 2021 1:37 PM

Weather and traffic created an exciting race at Lime Rock Park for the Trans Am TA2 Class. The Full Race Replay premiers at 1:30pm Eastern on Sunday, June 6. You can watch all the action as it happens live by downloading and subscribing to the new Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App.

