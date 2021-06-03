Velocity Invitational at Laguna takes place of Sonoma Speed Fest

After twice rescheduling last year’s Sonoma Speed Festival, its organizers have created a similar event with a different name — the Nov. 11-14 Velocity Invitational motorsports and lifestyle event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Sonoma Speed Festival founder Jeff O’Neill remains at the helm of the Velocity Invitational that promises to “reunite the world’s finest racing automobiles, preserving these car’s history by exhibiting them as they were meant to be seen and heard — on track.”

Vintage race cars in nine race groups will meet in wheel-to-wheel competition at the iconic California road course, with a special group of historic McLaren Formula 1 and Indy cars set to challenge the Corkscrew. Among them is the 1998 MP4/13A (chassis number 02), a V10-powered Formula 1 car driven by David Coulthard and two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen. It’s the same car that Hakkinen drove to victory at the Australian GP.

