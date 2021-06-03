Next RACER/EPARTRADE webinar: Pikes Peak preview

By RACER Staff | June 3, 2021 9:33 AM ET

It’s another doubleheader webinar next Wednesday, June 9. Click here to register

9:00 AM PST: “Understanding the Science behind Vibratory Finishing and Metal Surface Enhancement” by Giant Finishing

With Mark Oryszczak, Technial Director and Jason Coan, President, Coan Engineering. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

10:00 AM PST: “Inside Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC)” by RACER.com

Megan Leatham, Executive Director, PPIHC and Fred Veitch, PPIHC’s Chairman of the Board and Pikes Peak Winner. Hosted by Jeff Zwart, co-founder of RACER and Pikes Peak winner and Paul Pfanner, founder, president and CEO of RACER.