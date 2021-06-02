Larson to start from pole at Sonoma

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports will lead the field to the green flag this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Thanks to a dominating win in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Larson will start from the pole in the Toyota Save Mart 350 (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, FS1). While the performance matrix put Larson on the pole for this weekend’s race, he won three straight poles at Sonoma from 2017-19.

Chase Elliott will join his teammate on the front row. A third Hendrick driver, William Byron, starts third.

Denny Hamlin starts fourth, with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch starting fifth. Austin Dillon starts sixth.

Alex Bowman will start seventh. Kevin Harvick starts eighth. Brad Keselowski will start ninth, and Tyler Reddick completes the top 10 starters.

NASCAR did not compete at Sonoma last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Martin Truex Jr. won the most recent race there in 2019. He starts 19th.

Ben Rhodes will make his Cup Series debut at Sonoma with Spire Motorsports driving the No. 77 Chevrolet. However, crew chief Kevin Bellicourt will miss the event as he was suspended for the next two races because were two lug nuts not secure on the car last weekend at Charlotte.

Scott Heckert will drive the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports. Heckert starts 35th.

Thirty-seven drivers are entered at Sonoma.

STARTING ORDER