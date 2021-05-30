MotoGP rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello crash

MotoGP Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died from injuries suffered in a crash during Saturday’s qualifying session for the Moto3 race at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley at Mugello, the series announced Sunday. He was 19.

Dupasquier was involved in a crash with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba between Turns 9 and 10 of the Italian circuit. The Swiss rider was struck by his own bike after falling, as well as Sasaki’s bike. His condition was stabilized trackside before he was airlifted by medical helicopter to Careggi Hospital in Florence. The hospital subsequently announced that Dupasquier had succumbed to his injuries.

Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of MotoGP, ranking in the top 10 in the standings with four top-10 finishes.

“We’re devastated, and at this time all of our thoughts are with Jason’s family.” Dupasquier’s Prüstel GP team posted on Facebook. “You’ll be sorely missed and never forgotten, Jason.”