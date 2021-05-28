Austin Dillon tops lone Cup practice at Charlotte

Chevrolet drivers put their best foot forward in the 50-minute practice session Friday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Austin Dillon (Chevrolet) jumped to the top of the leaderboard late in the session while on a mock qualifying run. Dillon’s fastest lap was 180.935 mph (29.845s).

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman (Chevrolet) and Kyle Larson (Chevrolet) also ran their best laps near the end of practice. Bowman clocked in at 180.838 mph as Larson ran 180.808 mph.

Erik Jones (Chevrolet) was fourth fastest at 180.319 mph. Jones sat atop the leaderboard for much of practice, laying down his fastest lap during his second lap on the track. After running a total of 13 laps, the Richard Petty Motorsports team called an end to their day early.

“It was a good practice for our Petty’s Garage Chevy,” Jones said. “We had a lot of good speed and a good feel for the car as well. So, a positive step going into Sunday. I think we have a lot to work with for the 600 miles and some things we can make a little bit better. But overall, I was pretty happy with what we had. It feels good to have good speed and be back on track for practice again. Hopefully, we can carry it into Sunday.”

Joey Logano (Ford) was fifth fastest at 180.096 mph, and Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet) was sixth fastest at 180.054 mph. Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet) was seventh fastest at 179.988 mph.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Chevrolet) was eighth fastest at 179.910 mph. William Bryon (Chevrolet) was ninth fastest at 179.683 mph, and Kyle Busch (Toyota) completed the top 10 at 179.319 mph.

Busch ran the most laps in practice, 46.

There were no incidents during the session. It is the only practice Cup Series teams have this weekend.

UP NEXT: Single-car qualifying at 11:05 a.m. ET Saturday.