RM Sotheby’s tops $42m in Amelia Island Auction

ABOVE: This 1981 March 811 Formula 1 car found a new owner for $335,000.

RM Sotheby’s achieved a more than 95% sell-through rate and total sales of over $42.174 million at its May 22 Amelia Island sale.

The star of the sale was the 1929 Duesenberg Model J “Disappearing Top” Torpedo Convertible Coupe by Murphy. The beautifully restored example is one of two examples built with polished and brushed bare aluminum coachwork and the sole intact survivor. With a well-known history from new, the Duesenberg’s meticulous restoration earned it a Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance award win and a Amelia Island Concours Best in Class award. Smashing its pre-sale high estimate of $4 million, the car ultimately hammered sold for $5.725m.

