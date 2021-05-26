Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, May 28-30

By May 26, 2021 9:46 AM

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, May 28

Indy 500
Carb Day		 11:00am-1:00pm

Charlotte 8:30-10:30pm

 

Saturday, May 29

Charlotte 1:00-4:00pm

Lime Rock
– TA		 4:00-8:00pm

Pala 4:00-8:00pm

Pala 4:00-6:00pm

Pala 6:00-8:00pm

Charlotte 7:00-9:00pm

 

Sunday, May 30

Indy 500 pre-race 9:00-11:00am

Indy 500 – race 11:00am-4:00pm

Indy 500 post-race 4:00-5:00pm

Mugello 5:00-6:30pm
(SDD)

Charlotte 5:30-10:00pm

Watkins Glen 8:00-9:00pm (D)

Indy 500 – race
(R)		 7:30-10:30pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

