Racing on TV, May 28-30

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, May 28
|Indy 500
Carb Day
|11:00am-1:00pm
|
|Charlotte
|8:30-10:30pm
|
Saturday, May 29
|Charlotte
|1:00-4:00pm
|
|Lime Rock
– TA
|4:00-8:00pm
|
|Pala
|4:00-8:00pm
|
|Pala
|4:00-6:00pm
|
|Pala
|6:00-8:00pm
|
|Charlotte
|7:00-9:00pm
|
Sunday, May 30
|Indy 500 pre-race
|9:00-11:00am
|
|Indy 500 – race
|11:00am-4:00pm
|
|Indy 500 post-race
|4:00-5:00pm
|
|Mugello
|5:00-6:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Charlotte
|5:30-10:00pm
|
|Watkins Glen
|8:00-9:00pm (D)
|
|Indy 500 – race
(R)
|7:30-10:30pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
