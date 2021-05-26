HMSA’s Vandagriff tapped to curate American Speed Festival’s cars

As President of the Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA), Cris Vandagriff and his family have been “extremely involved” with motorsports for generations. His great-grandfather, Harry Buchanan Grey, began as a riding mechanic at the Indy 500. His father, Chic Vandagriff, ran his Hollywood Sport Cars racing team from 1968 to 1972.

Vandagriff recalls spending three months a year in Pontiac with his dad’s Can-Am team from 1969-1971. Now he’s been recruited by M1 Concourse CEO Tim McGrane to curate vintage cars for the inaugural American Speed Festival in Pontiac, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 3. See the 15 historic cars already confirmed for the festival.

