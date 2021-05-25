The Week In IndyCar, May 25, Listener Q&A
The Week In IndyCar, May 25, Listener Q&A
Marshall Pruett
May 25, 2021 8:33 AM
It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
We’re talking about a wild week of Indy 500 practice and qualifying thanks to the biggest response we’ve ever had with more than 120 questions that are being split into two episodes this week, so let’s kick off Part 1 with the confusion and drama that took place with making the top 30 on Saturday and roll into a bunch of other great topics ahead of Sunday’s race.
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
