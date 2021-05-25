Paretta finalizes pit crew

After weeks of practice, training, and tryouts, Paretta Autosport has made its final choices on who will go over the pit wall on Sunday and service Simona de Silvestro’s No. 16 Chevy.

Led by veteran Team Penske crew chief Vance Welker who will stop the car, change the right-front tire, and send de Silvestro on her way, Amanda Frayer will chase the Swiss driver into the pit stall from behind carrying a wheel gun and rear Firestone tire to swap in a matter of seconds.

Across from Frayer on the left side of the No. 16 Chevy, Madison Conrad will be crouched and waiting for de Silvestro to come to a stop and change the left-rear tire. And up front, across from Welker, Caitlyn Brown will be in the same ready state, tracking de Silvestro’s right-front wheel with her eyes as she races into the pit box, trying to connect the wheel gun socket onto the center-lock nut before the car comes to a stop.

The left-side of the car will be busy with Mallorie Muller stationed between Brown on front-tire duty and refueler Clint Cummings. The final member of the Paretta Autosport pit crew is Chris Fry, who will operate the air jack at the back of the car.

The four women and three men were chosen on merit, and in the cases of Frayer, Conrad, Brown, and Muller, de Silvestro takes pride in knowing the women racers servicing her car represent a changing attitude towards who can be entrusted with tasks requiring strength, speed, and precision on pit lane.

“It’s a definitely proud moment to have so many women go over the wall,” she told RACER, as her rookie team members compliment pit crew veterans like Anna Chatten at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Jessica Mace at Andretti Autosport.

“They’ve worked so hard to achieve that, and they’ve done the work to be as fast as the men, so from that point, we’re super-proud of them. I think we’ll have an amazing race together and really show the world that anything is possible.”