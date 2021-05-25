EPARTRADE: Race Industry Now (5/26)

By RACER Staff | May 25, 2021 2:20 AM

A doubleheader of Race Industry Now webinars are on tap for next Wednesday, May 26:

Wednesday, May 26. Click here to register

9:00 a.m. PST: “Innovations in ECU Technology – The Future for all Forms of Motorsports” by Fueltech

With Luis de Leon, Technical Director. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

10:00 a.m. PST: “Inside INDY 500 ” by RACER.com

With Marshall Pruett, veteran motorsports journalist; IndyCar Stars, Colton Herta and Sebastien Bourdais and Dave Furst, VP of Communications for IndyCar

Click here to register for either webinar.