VIDEO: Ferrari Challenge Watkins Glen Saturday highlights

Recapping Saturday’s Ferrari Challenge action from Watkins Glen.
Watch all Sunday’s action live on the Ferrari YouTube channel.
Recapping Saturday’s Ferrari Challenge action from Watkins Glen.
Watch all Sunday’s action live on the Ferrari YouTube channel.
Colton Herta has rolled through the past two days of activities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with tremendous swagger. Ever since the (…)
Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) and Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) completed the sweep of the day at Watkins Glen, starting (…)
Charles Leclerc will not start the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position after finding a driveshaft problem on the way to the grid. A (…)
“Big Oly,” the most recognizable Ford Bronco in the world and the first “super car” of off-road racing that was twice piloted by (…)
For the second consecutive year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Team Penske’s four-car effort missed the cut for the Fast Nine (…)
Confusion reigned towards the end of qualifying on Saturday as Team Penske’s Will Power tried to knock A.J. Foyt Racing’s Dalton (…)
Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of the Americas road course in (…)
Chew on this one for a second: Helio Castroneves, no longer driving for Team Penske, will have a shot at his fifth pole position Sunday at (…)
When Will Power wakes up Sunday morning and straps into the No. 12 Team Penske Chevy, he’ll need to fight his way onto the final row of (…)
Scott Dixon set the tone for the opening day of qualifying for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday. As the first driver (…)
Comments