Leclerc cleared to start from pole in Monaco

Charles Leclerc will start today’s Monaco Grand Prix from pole position as Ferrari does not have to change his gearbox before the race.

The Monegasque secured pole position for his home race on Saturday but crashed on his final attempt in Q3, bringing out red flags that ended the session prematurely and prevented anyone else from improving. While it was clear Leclerc’s mistake was a genuine one — clipping the inside barrier at the Swimming Pool and breaking his suspension before crashing — it was unclear if he’d be penalized due to having to change specific components.

The most likely issue related to the gearbox, as any change would result in a five-place grid penalty as it has not yet completed six races. But Ferrari has confirmed that after checks last night and this morning there will be no such replacement needed.

“Following further in depth checks this morning, no apparent defects were found on Charles Leclerc’s gearbox, therefore the Monegasque driver will start today’s race from pole position, as per the qualifying result,” a Ferrari spokesperson said.

Leclerc suffered a gearbox issue in FP1 that saw him miss the majority of the session but bounced back to top FP2 and then qualifying, and will go in search of his first victory since the 2019 Italian Grand Prix at his home race.