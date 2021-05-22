Scemama doubles up on feature race wins at Barber Historics

Yves Scemama went two-for-two in Historic Sportscar Racing feature race wins this weekend while Price Ford secured the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT victory in another competitive day of racing action Saturday at the HSR Barber Historics at Barber Motorsports Park.

Fast off an overall and Porsche class victory in Friday’s HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race, Scemama picked up his second-straight win of the weekend in his Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 52 Porsche 911 IROC in Saturday’s HSR Classic RS Cup sprint.

Classic RS Cup competitors shared the track with the more modern cars of the Stoner Car Care Global GT series that saw Ford step up for the victory in his Autometrics Motorsports 2016 No. 12 Porsche GT3 Cup.

Ford and Scemama finished first and second overall in the mixed-class race but were closely followed to the checkered flag by the remaining Global GT and Classic RS Cup podium finishers.

Geoffrey Knight finished third overall and joined Ford on the podium as the second-place Global GT finisher in his 1988 No. 88 Mazda RX-7.

Mike Banz was fourth overall and joined Scemama on the podium for the second-straight day after another runner-up performance in his Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 13 Porsche 911 RSR in Classic RS Cup.

Angus Haig finished third in Global GT in his 2016 No. 05 Porsche Cayman GT while Damon DeSantis raced to the third Classic RS Cup podium spot in his Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 821 Porsche 911 RSR.

Sunday’s schedule at the HSR Barber Historics gets underway at 8:35 a.m. CDT with a combined B.R.M. Chronographes Enduro Challenge race for the Vintage, Historic, Prototype, GT Classic (GTC) and GT Modern (GTM) classes.

Tickets are available to the public for the HSR Barber Historics Saturday and Sunday. Online information on a variety of admission ticket, camping and parade lap options is available by clicking here.