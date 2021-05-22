Parnelli Jones’ ‘Big Oly’ sells for record $1.87 million at Mecum Indy

“Big Oly,” the most recognizable Ford Bronco in the world and the first “super car” of off-road racing that was twice piloted by Parnelli Jones to victory in the Baja 1000, sold for a record $1.87 million at Dana Mecum’s 34th Original Spring Classic, which concluded Saturday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

The famed 1969 Ford Bronco was among eight cars and hundreds of memorabilia consigned by Jones to the auction. Big Oly has a legacy unparalleled by any other off-road racer to come before or after its 1971 and ’72 wins in the world-famous Baja 1000.

See more at VintageMotorsport.com.