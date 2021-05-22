Palou crash interrupts Indy qualifying

Alex Palou was tracking to improve his original qualifying position from P7 to P4 until a big wiggle on his final lap led the Spanish Indy 500 sophomore to drift through Turn 2 with smoke coming off his right-rear tire before flattening the right side of the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing against the wall.

Somewhat cushioned by the SAFER barrier, Palou was able to climb from the car on his own and expressed immediate anger after bringing a big workload to the team.

“Just a bit frustrated,” he said after being released from the infield medical center. “Ganassi gave me the fastest car today. I was pushing trying to be faster and lost the rear on entry. It’s going to be a long night. Really sorry for the team, and I lost it.”

Qualifying continues through 5:50 p.m. ET.