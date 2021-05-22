Palou crash interrupts Indy qualifying

Alex Palou was tracking to improve his original qualifying position from P7 to P4 until a big wiggle on his final lap led the Spanish Indy 500 sophomore to drift through Turn 2 with smoke coming off his right-rear tire before flattening the right side of the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing against the wall.
REPLAY: @AlexPalou has been checked, cleared and released after this incident at @IMS.
📺: NBCSN
📲: INDYCAR Mobile – https://t.co/vyuISIgHnX#INDYCAR // #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/tGFZUkQIHd
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 22, 2021
Somewhat cushioned by the SAFER barrier, Palou was able to climb from the car on his own and expressed immediate anger after bringing a big workload to the team.
“Just a bit frustrated,” he said after being released from the infield medical center. “Ganassi gave me the fastest car today. I was pushing trying to be faster and lost the rear on entry. It’s going to be a long night. Really sorry for the team, and I lost it.”
Qualifying continues through 5:50 p.m. ET.
