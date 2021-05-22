Live stream: Watkins Glen Ferrari Challenge

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Watch all of the Ferrari Challenge action live from Watkins Glen International Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 1:20 p.m. ET. Click here for the full weekend schedule.

Watch all the action live on the Ferrari YouTube channel.

