Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Dixon leads qualifying order for Indy 500

Motorsport Images

Dixon leads qualifying order for Indy 500

IndyCar

Dixon leads qualifying order for Indy 500

By May 22, 2021 7:43 AM

By |

The draw for qualifying order took place shortly after Friday’s Indy 500 practice session ended, and with faster speeds expected to come early in the session while temperatures are cooler, some drivers are happy while others are wondering why they’re victims of bad luck.

The fastest man in the field so far drew No. 1 as Scott Dixon will venture out first on Saturday, and at the tail end, Charlie Kimball and Sebastien Bourdais — two of the slowest on Fast Friday — will get their first crack at qualifying as heat starts to become a factor in time trials.

Every driver should have a chance to make a second qualifying run after the list is completed, but there’s no guarantee that those on the cusp of being outside the top 30 who will be locked into the field will have access to the track in cooler conditions at the end of the day.

Qualifying order:

  1. Scott Dixon
  2. Marco Andretti
  3. Ryan Hunter-Reay
  4. Helio Castroneves
  5. Ed Jones
  6. James Hinchcliffe
  7. Stefan Wilson
  8. Tony Kanaan
  9. Josef Newgarden
  10. Rinus VeeKay
  11. Scott McLaughlin
  12. Takuma Sato
  13. Santino Ferrucci
  14. Sage Karam
  15. Pietro Fittipaldi
  16. Juan Pablo Montoya
  17. J.R. Hildebrand
  18. Will Power
  19. Ed Carpenter
  20. Pato O’Ward
  21. Felix Rosenqvist
  22. Max Chilton
  23. Dalton Kellett
  24. Conor Daly
  25. Graham Rahal
  26. Jack Harvey
  27. RC Enerson
  28. Alex Palou
  29. Simon Pagenaud
  30. Colton Herta
  31. Alexander Rossi
  32. Marcus Ericsson
  33. Simona De Silvestro
  34. Charlie Kimball
  35. Sebastien Bourdais

IndyCar

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home