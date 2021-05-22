Dixon leads qualifying order for Indy 500

The draw for qualifying order took place shortly after Friday’s Indy 500 practice session ended, and with faster speeds expected to come early in the session while temperatures are cooler, some drivers are happy while others are wondering why they’re victims of bad luck.

The fastest man in the field so far drew No. 1 as Scott Dixon will venture out first on Saturday, and at the tail end, Charlie Kimball and Sebastien Bourdais — two of the slowest on Fast Friday — will get their first crack at qualifying as heat starts to become a factor in time trials.

Every driver should have a chance to make a second qualifying run after the list is completed, but there’s no guarantee that those on the cusp of being outside the top 30 who will be locked into the field will have access to the track in cooler conditions at the end of the day.

Qualifying order: