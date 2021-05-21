Preview: RM Sotheby’s May 22 Amelia Island sale

Among the final consignments for RM Sotheby’s May 22 live 80-car auction at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island is an iconic 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider. It will be joined by an impressive single-owner collection of six cars headed by a rare and desirable 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II.

The 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider on offer is the 36th of only 121 examples built and is the 1972 New York International Automobile Show car. Retaining its matching-numbers chassis, engine and gearbox, the car has covered fewer than 13,500 miles and boasts an exemplary and fully documented history from new. It’s Ferrari Classiche Certified and a Platinum Winner at the Cavallino Classic.

