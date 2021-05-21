Ferrucci returns to action

It took less than 24 hours for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to effect repairs on Santino Ferrucci’s No. 45 Honda, and with a clearance to drive provided by IndyCar, the Connecticut native returned to the cockpit just past 2 p.m. to commence preparations for qualifying. Outside of the heavy damage to his car in the 4:40 p.m. crash, Ferrucci’s left leg was injured in the impact.

“I just went over to the doctor’s this afternoon (for) that check that did some (physical therapy) ready to get in the car,” he said. “Man, I’m anxious. These guys have been working since 5:30 in the morning going back and forth to the shop making sure this car is right as rain and you know she’s ready. She’s ready to go; the body fit looks fantastic. The car came together fantastic — we had all the good parts. Nothing was damaged as far as the engine, gearbox, or chassis. We’re ready to roll.”

With his left leg mostly unused while lapping at the Speedway, Ferrucci wasn’t concerned about any lingering effects from the crash.

“I’m telling you, it’s the (right) go-fast leg that counts,” he added. “So around this place, I’ll probably be walking fine by the time you guys see me next weekend.”