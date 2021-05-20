Go inside the Indy 500 with the next Race Industry Now webinar

A doubleheader of Race Industry Now webinars are on tap for next Wednesday, May 26:

“Innovations in Fuel Technology”

Fueltech will present the first webinar at 9 a.m. PST, titled, “Innovations in ECU Technology – The Future for all Forms of Motorsports” and is presented by Luis de Leon, Technical Director. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

“Inside Indy 500”

RACER.com will present the second webinar at 10 a.m. PST, titled “Inside Indy 500” with Marshall Pruett, veteran motorsports journalist, and Paul Pfanner, founder, president, & CEO, RACER Media & Marketing. Guests to be announced soon.

Click here to register for either webinar.