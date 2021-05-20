Ganassi team continues to lead the way on Day 3 at Indy

Halfway through Thursday’s six-hour session, Chip Ganassi Racing was the team making waves at the Indy 500 as its four drivers held P1-2-3-4 on the time chart.

With the benefit of aerodynamic tows, the Ganassi foursome were led by Scott Dixon in the No. 9 Honda (224.666mph) followed by Marcus Ericsson in the No. 8 Honda (223.956mph), Tony Kanaan in the No. 48 Honda (223.783mph) and Alex Palou in the No. 10 Honda (223.679mph).

Recovering from the early hit from Colton Herta, Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin jumped to P5 (223.491mph) after losing more than an hour while his car was inspected back in the garage. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Santino Ferrucci was P6 (223.054mph).

Behind them, Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey was P10 in the No. 60 Honda (222.091mph), but as most drivers spent a considerable portion of the first three hours performing qualifying simulations, Harvey owned the best no-tow lap (220.090mph). Despite their best attempts, it was rare for drivers to have completely unencumbered qualifying sims as some form of tow was often received.

There was good news for the Top Gun Racing team, which missed all six hours on Wednesday with RC Enerson in the No. 75 Chevy. The team also missed the first 80 minutes of activity on Thursday, but when the car reached pit lane, Enerson was successful in turning 41 laps, with a best of 217.444mph — good for P35 — by 3 p.m.