The Week In IndyCar, May 18, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Leaving the Indy GP, we have all kinds of items to explore, starting with race winner Rinus VeeKay before moving onto the non-call on Simon Pagenaud’s hit that took out Conor Daly, the strange situation where Carlin Racing chose not to put another driver in its car, future TV questions on CBS and NBC, which teams are likely to get bumped at the Indy 500, and more!