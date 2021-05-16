Chase Elliott sent to back for Dover start

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been sent to the back of the NASCAR Cup Series field for the second straight week. The No. 9 Hendrick Chevrolet will forfeit its assigned starting position for Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway due to multiple pre-race inspection failures.

Elliott had been in line to start eighth in this afternoon’s race, as determined by the performance matrix. He will be joined at the back of the field by first-time Cup Series starter Josh Berry, who has replaced Justin Haley in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for this race, after the latter was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.