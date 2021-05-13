The Week In IndyCar with Stefan Wilson

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Andretti Autosport’s Stefan Wilson, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many items explored, Stefan shares the amazing story of how his new No. 25 LOHLA SPORT Honda ride came together, then shares thoughts on leading the Indy 500 with five laps to go in 2018, spins a hilarious yarn about being fitted for a seat at McLaren in 2009, beats Jack Harvey’s idea for the most British animal to ride onto the Indy 500 driver intro stage, and skewers an Indy winner to close the episode while discussing iRacing.