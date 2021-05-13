[…] Corvette racing legends coming to Philadelphia Concours […]

The fourth annual classic car “competition of elegance,” presented by Cool Cars for Kids, Inc., will celebrate the Chevrolet Corvette at the July 17 event at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia.

Among the day’s special events is a panel discussion with past Corvette racers, including Tony DeLorenzo, who drove the Owens-Corning L88 Corvettes in the 1960s and 1970s, and George Wintersteen, who successfully campaigned the No. 002 Corvette Grand Sport Roadster in 1966.

The Philadelphia Concours will showcase an invitation-only assembly of Corvettes, as well as other American and European classic, historic and race cars. Registration is now open.

The concours includes professional judging and awards for historical accuracy, technical merit and style in the classes of Pre-War, Post-War, Open, Closed, Sports, Muscle and Kids Choice. The popular Hagerty Youth Judging program will also take place.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.