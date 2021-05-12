Truex to lead Dover field

By Kelly Crandall | May 12, 2021 9:46 AM

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are on the front row for this weekend’s Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Truex will lead the field to the green flag in the Drydene 400. Hamlin, who won the first race of a Dover doubleheader last season, starts second.

William Byron will start third, and Kyle Larson starts fourth. Kevin Harvick will start fifth. Harvick won the second Dover race in 2020.

Completing the top 10 starting spots are Kyle Busch (sixth), Ryan Blaney (seventh), Chase Elliott (eighth), Joey Logano (ninth), and Chris Buescher (10th). Logano is without his crew chief this weekend as Paul Wolfe has been suspended for one race following a lug nut infraction at Darlington.

Brad Keselowski starts 15th. Alex Bowman starts 16th.

Further back, Kurt Busch will come from the 28th starting position. Aric Almirola lines up 32nd.

There are 37 drivers entered for Dover, which is Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.

STARTING LINE-UP