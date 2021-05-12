Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, May 14-16

Phillip Abbott/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, May 14-16

TV

Racing on TV, May 14-16

By May 12, 2021 4:04 AM

By |

ABOVE: Indy’s month of May begins with the IndyCar GP.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, May 14

Indy GP
practice 1		 9:30-10:15am

Indy GP
practice 2		 1:00-1:45pm

Indy race 1 2:00-3:15pm

Indy GP
qualifying		 4:30-6:00pm

Indy GP
qualifying		 6:00-7:30pm
(SDD)

 

Saturday, May 15

Indy GP
warm-up		 10:30-11:15am

Mid-Ohio
qualifying		 12:15-1:50pm

Indy race 2 12:35-1:35pm

Dover 1:30-4:00pm

Indy GP 2:30-5:00pm

Mid-Ohio 3:35-5:35pm

 

Sunday, May 16

COTA 8:00-9:00am
(D)

Dover 2:00-6:00pm

Mid-Ohio 2:30-5:30pm

Le Mans 5:30-7:00pm
(SDD)

Charlotte 6:00-9:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

, , TV

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home