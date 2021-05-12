Racing on TV, May 14-16

By RACER Staff | May 12, 2021 4:04 AM

ABOVE: Indy’s month of May begins with the IndyCar GP.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, May 14

Indy GP

practice 1 9:30-10:15am Indy GP

practice 2 1:00-1:45pm Indy race 1 2:00-3:15pm Indy GP

qualifying 4:30-6:00pm Indy GP

qualifying 6:00-7:30pm

(SDD)

Saturday, May 15

Indy GP

warm-up 10:30-11:15am Mid-Ohio

qualifying 12:15-1:50pm Indy race 2 12:35-1:35pm Dover 1:30-4:00pm Indy GP 2:30-5:00pm Mid-Ohio 3:35-5:35pm

Sunday, May 16

COTA 8:00-9:00am

(D) Dover 2:00-6:00pm Mid-Ohio 2:30-5:30pm Le Mans 5:30-7:00pm

(SDD) Charlotte 6:00-9:00pm

(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

