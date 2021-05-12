Racing on TV, May 14-16

ABOVE: Indy’s month of May begins with the IndyCar GP.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, May 14
|Indy GP
practice 1
|9:30-10:15am
|
|Indy GP
practice 2
|1:00-1:45pm
|
|Indy race 1
|2:00-3:15pm
|
|Indy GP
qualifying
|4:30-6:00pm
|
|Indy GP
qualifying
|6:00-7:30pm
(SDD)
|
Saturday, May 15
|Indy GP
warm-up
|10:30-11:15am
|
|Mid-Ohio
qualifying
|12:15-1:50pm
|
|Indy race 2
|12:35-1:35pm
|
|Dover
|1:30-4:00pm
|
|Indy GP
|2:30-5:00pm
|
|Mid-Ohio
|3:35-5:35pm
|
Sunday, May 16
|COTA
|8:00-9:00am
(D)
|
|Dover
|2:00-6:00pm
|
|Mid-Ohio
|2:30-5:30pm
|
|Le Mans
|5:30-7:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Charlotte
|6:00-9:00pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments