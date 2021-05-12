Preview: Mecum May 14-22 Indianapolis sale

By Vintage Motorsport | May 12, 2021 2:44 AM

Highlighted by 27 private collections, including Parnelli Jones’ Big Oly Ford Bronco Baja Racer first announced at Mecum’s March Glendale auction, the company is gearing up for Dana Mecum’s May 14-22 Original Spring Classic in Indianapolis.

In addition to the Bronco, the Parnelli Jones Collection also includes a 1974 Parnelli VPJ-4 Formula 1 chassis 4/002 and a 1960 Watson Offenhauser ‘Ol Calhoun’ Replica.

Check out the entire sale docket — which includes favorites like the 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona race car pictured above — at VintageMotorsport.com.