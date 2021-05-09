Trans Am Laguna Seca race replay

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Trans Am drivers delivered on the drama at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, leaving fans with an edge-of-their-seats finish.

Watch the full race replay of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA/XGT/SGT/GT race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, with Tomy Drissi hosting live comments.

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT Round 3 (Round 2 for the West Coast) premier is set for Sunday, May 9 at noon Eastern on the Trans Am Facebook page and YouTube channel. Follow along live and comment throughout the race.

