Elliott, Almirola sent to the back for Darlington start
John Harrelson/Motorsport Images
Elliott, Almirola sent to the back for Darlington start
362
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Kelly Crandall
May 9, 2021 2:32 PM
Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola will drop to the rear of the field for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
Unapproved adjustments were made on Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after pre-race inspection. The reigning series champion will give up the sixth starting position and go to the rear. Elliott finished fourth in the first trip to Darlington last season.
Almirola will drop to the rear because his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failed inspection multiple times. Almirola was set to start 27th. He finished 12th here last season.
The green flag is 3:42 p.m. ET. Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick are on the front row.
Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott, Cup Series, NASCAR
362
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Kelly Crandall
Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.
More …
24m
The rough patch for Aric Almirola continues. Almirola and the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team completed five laps Sunday at Darlington (…)
3hr
Max Verstappen says there was little Red Bull could have done to hold off Lewis Hamilton in the Spanish Grand Prix and that the result (…)
3hr
Lewis Hamilton says he learned more about Max Verstappen in the Spanish Grand Prix than he has at any other race so far in their title (…)
4hr
Valtteri Bottas says he wasn’t willing to yield to Lewis Hamilton without prioritizing his own race after being told to not hold up his (…)
6hr
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-Benz beat Max Verstappen and Red Bull to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix with a strategic masterstroke after (…)
1d
In a dramatic two-lap overtime shootout, Justin Allgaier squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry and held on to win Saturday’s (…)
1d
Lewis Hamilton describes his own tally of 100 pole positions as “crazy” after his result in qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix, (…)
1d
Nikita Mazepin has been handed a symbolic grid penalty and an extra penalty point for impeding Lando Norris during qualifying at the (…)
1d
Sergio Perez says his poor qualifying performance was in part due to a shoulder issue that hampered him on Saturday at the Spanish Grand (…)
More RACER
Comments