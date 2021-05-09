Elliott, Almirola sent to the back for Darlington start

Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola will drop to the rear of the field for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Unapproved adjustments were made on Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after pre-race inspection. The reigning series champion will give up the sixth starting position and go to the rear. Elliott finished fourth in the first trip to Darlington last season.

Almirola will drop to the rear because his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failed inspection multiple times. Almirola was set to start 27th. He finished 12th here last season.

The green flag is 3:42 p.m. ET. Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick are on the front row.