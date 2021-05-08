New book: Indiana’s Lost Speedways

Living just an hour from Indiana’s western border and visiting family members in our neighbor state, we’ve trekked to many a racetrack in our nearby travels. Add in one team member’s childhood adventures watching races at numerous Hoosier tracks, and it’s easy to see why we enjoyed meandering Memory Lane through Indiana’s Lost Speedways and Legendary Drivers.

The 128-page paperback just released (May 3) by Arcadia Publishing is authored by David Humphrey with the Indiana Racing Memorial Association. With an introduction by IRMA co-founder Mark Eutsler, the book offers a nostalgic collection of photos, posters, programs, postcards and other memorabilia that nicely captures the characters, traditions and camaraderie of racing’s bygone days across the state of Indiana — from soap box derbies in Anderson to Midget races at Jungle Park.

