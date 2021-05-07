VRG Jefferson 500 set for May 13-16

After COVID restrictions cancelled the Vintage Racer Group’s popular Jefferson 500 at Summit Point Motorsports Park near Charlestown, West Virginia in 2020, this year it’s on! The enthusiastic response has 280 entries in seven different race groups set to tackle this challenging racetrack, including the Formula Ford Challenge Series with 47 entries! The IMSA RS/Trans-Am 2.5 Reunion group will also be in attendance with 38 entries.

As always, prior to the event, VRG will conduct its comprehensive Driver School May 12-13 and so far there are 36 students signed up. The School has evolved but it’s original mission remains essentially the same — Safety FIRST before Safety FAST.

