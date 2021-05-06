Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Robert Wickens' track day in the BHA Hyundai Veloster N

VIDEO: Robert Wickens' track day in the BHA Hyundai Veloster N

VIDEO: Robert Wickens' track day in the BHA Hyundai Veloster N

May 6, 2021

Earlier this week, Robert Wickens took a huge stride in his recovery from injuries sustained in an IndyCar crash at Pocono in 2018 when he drove a race car for the first time since the accident. Take a look behind the scenes as the Canadian settles in and prepares to climb into the seat of the hand-controlled Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Veloster N.

