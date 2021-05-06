VIDEO: Robert Wickens' track day in the BHA Hyundai Veloster N

Earlier this week, Robert Wickens took a huge stride in his recovery from injuries sustained in an IndyCar crash at Pocono in 2018 when he drove a race car for the first time since the accident. Take a look behind the scenes as the Canadian settles in and prepares to climb into the seat of the hand-controlled Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Veloster N.
Formula 1 3m ago
Bottas dismisses report he could lose his seat
Valtteri Bottas says he does not feel any additional pressure from a report that he could be replace by George Russell this season, (…)
Insights & Analysis 9m ago
INTERVIEW: How Perez is learning to run with the Bulls
“Not happy, as it is not where I should finish.” Those were the words of Sergio Perez on Sunday night after coming home fourth for Red (…)
Formula 1 51m ago
Drivers wary of new Barcelona corner
Changes to Turn 10 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have met with a wary reception from multiple drivers ahead of this weekend’s (…)
Esports 1hr ago
Wickens rejoins IMSA iRacing Pro Series for tonight’s finale
Daniel Morad and Mirko Bortolotti will battle for the IMSA iRacing Pro Series championship at Road Atlanta on Thursday night, while BMW’s (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
‘We can’t continue to rely on mistakes from others’ - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says he and Mercedes must continue improving to hold off the rising form of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, starting at this (…)
North American Racing 3hr ago
SRX reveals race format
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), the six-race short-track series for an all-star line-up of drivers from various racing disciplines, has (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 3hr ago
Pittsburgh Vintage GP set to get back on track
Back on Track will serve as the theme for the race week that gets underway with the July 16-18 PVGP Historic Races at Pitt Race Complex, (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Red Bull raids Mercedes for five more PU hires
Red Bull Powertrains has announced five more senior leadership appointments as it prepares to become a power unit manufacturer in its (…)
TV 6hr ago
Racing on TV, May 7-9
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites: LucasOilRacing.TV MAVTV.com MotorTrendOnDemand.com (…)
IndyCar 18hr ago
Long-term Pato project paying early dividends – Brown
The morning of February 11, 2019 ranks as one of the darker days for the NTT IndyCar Series’ newest race winner. Pato O’Ward awoke and (…)
Comments