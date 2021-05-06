Red Bull raids Mercedes for five more PU hires

Red Bull Powertrains has announced five more senior leadership appointments as it prepares to become a power unit manufacturer in its own right, and all five come from Mercedes.

Following the news that Ben Hodgkinson will be technical director of Red Bull Powertrains — himself signing from Mercedes — the latest round of announcements includes a number of his colleagues joining in senior positions. Steve Blewett joins as power unit production director, while Omid Mostaghimi will be head of powertrains electronics and ERS, and Pip Clode head of mechanical design ERS.

Anton Mayo was signed as Red Bull’s head of power unit design ICE, with Steve Brodie joining as group leader of ICE operations. On top of that, Red Bull promises to announce its new head of mechanical development in the coming weeks.

The signings are with the next generation of power unit in mind as Red Bull plans on developing its own for 2025, while the current Honda unit will be developed for next year when a freeze is set to come into force.

“Red Bull’s mission to bring all aspects of its Formula 1 operations in-house through Red Bull Powertrains is an enormously exciting undertaking but also an extremely demanding one, and we know that success will only be achieved by bringing in the best and brightest talent, by providing them with the right tools and by creating the right environment in which they can thrive,” team principal Christian Horner said.

“Today’s key leadership team appointments demonstrate our strong commitment to those goals and we certainly benefit from our campus being located in the UK, where we have access to a huge wealth of engineering talent.

“Working with our new technical director, Ben Hodgkinson, and alongside key personnel retained from Honda Racing Development, each of the senior personnel announced today bring a wealth of experience, expertise and innovativity to the Red Bull Powertrains program and provide us with the strongest possible technical platform for the future.”