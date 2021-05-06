Pittsburgh Vintage GP set to get back on track

Back on Track will serve as the theme for the race week that gets underway with the July 16-18 PVGP Historic Races at Pitt Race Complex, followed by the Pittsburgh Grand Prix’s July 24-25 return to Schenley Park for the International Car Show and vintage races through city streets.

“Registration is open, and our volunteer teams are hard at work planning the events,” James Dolan, PVGP racer and board chair, told us. “Corvette will remain our Marque of the Year, and we encourage Corvette owners of all years to join the full schedule of events, whether in a car show or on track,” he added.

In addition to the two race weekends, PVGP’s Race Week events include the July 16 Blacktie & Tailpipes Gala, the July 19 Walnut Street Invitational Car Show, a July 20 Waterfront Car Cruise, and the July 21 Downtown Car Show and Tune-Up Party. .

Vintage Indy cars will also make a first-time appearance for the July 24-25 event, running exhibition laps on the scenic Schenley Park street course and also on display in a historic paddock, courtesy of the Bobby Rahal Auto Group.

