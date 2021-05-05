Keselowski will lead Darlington throwback field

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Brad Keselowski will start from the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race the second consecutive week.

Keselowski will lead the field to the green flag at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1). He will be joined on the front row by defending race winner Kevin Harvick.

Kyle Busch will start third, and Martin Truex Jr. starts fourth. William Byron completes the top five.

Chase Elliott will start sixth, points leader Denny Hamlin starts seventh, Matt DiBenedetto starts eighth, Austin Dillon starts ninth, and Tyler Reddick rounds out the top 10 starters.

There are 37 drivers entered in the Goodyear 400. It is also throwback weekend for all three series.

