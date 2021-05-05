IMS multimedia series explores Indy 500 traditions

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is chronicling the history and traditions of the Indy 500 through a series of online multimedia experiences, all in anticipation of the 105th running of the race on May 30.

This week’s “Where Tradition Never Stops” story focuses on how “ Back Home Again in Indiana ” became the signature song of the race — from its debut at the race 75 years ago and video of Jim Nabors’ final performance in 2014 to current songmaster (and Indiana University alum) Jim Cornelison and the full timeline of performers.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.