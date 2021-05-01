NOLASPORT Porsche dominates red flag-affected Race 1 at COTA

After a long delay for an early-race red flag, it was the #47 NOLASPORT Porsche duo of Matt Travis and Jason Hart that came away victorious in Round 3 of the 2021 Pirelli GT4 America season from Circuit of the Americas. “I’ve never been more nervous in my life,” said Jason Hart, “We’re expecting a new baby at any time, so we’re happy for the win and for the new baby to come!”

As the green flag flew 38 cars from 8 different manufacturers made it cleanly through the up-hill left turn 1 known as Big Red. As the field reached turn 2, the Silver-classed #72 Murillo Racing Mercedes of Kenny Murillo slipped by the pole-sitting #47 NOLASPORT Porsche of Matt Travis to grab the lead. Two turns later the #11 Classic BMW of Steven McAleer powered past both the #68 Toyota and #47 for second overall and in class.

On the very next lap however the first and only full course caution would be called as the #00 Notlad Racing by RS1 Aston Martin would suffer a heavy rollover crash near the Turns 3-4-5 complex. At the same time overall leader Kenny Murillo would pit and be forced to retire due to an apparent gearbox issue, handing the lead to McAleer and the #11.

After parading behind the safety car for multiple laps, the race would be red flagged with 37 minutes remaining to fix a barrier from the previously mentioned incident.

The race would finally go back to green with 33 minutes left on the clock with the #11 BMW leading overall and in Silver, the #47 Porsche second overall, first in Pro-Am, and the #68 Toyota third overall, first in Am. The pit window for the required driver changes would open on the following lap.

After the pit window closed with 21 minutes left on the click, Jason Hart and the #47 NOLASPORT Porsche led overall and in Pro-Am after pitting early within the window, undercutting his rivals. Toby Grahovec, now driving the #11 Classic BMW would lead in Silver, sitting second overall, and Kevin Conway in the #68 Toyota leading in Am.

Second through fourth positions in Pro-Am, the #15 BSport Aston Martin of Kenton Koch, #54 Blackswan Porsche of Jeroen Bleekemolen, and #36 BimmerWorld BMW of Nick Galante would fight nose to tail with Bleekemolen slipping past both the #36 and #15 to claim second in class, fourth overall with 12 minutes remaining.

On the next lap Bleekemolen would dive on the inside of the #11 to take third overall and then keep his momentum going and get past the #94 for second overall, attempting to chase down the #47, who was 9 seconds up the road.

As the clock ticked below the 10 minute mark, the #89 RENNtech Mercedes of Aaron Povoledo would pounce on Grahovec’s BMW taking over the fourth overall position, third in Pro-Am. A few minutes later Koch would see an issue with the #15 Aston Martin and fall deep into the field, handing third overall and in class to the #89 Mercedes.

As the checkered flag flew the Pro-Am class took the top five overall positions with the #47 NOLASPORT Porsche winning, #54 Blackswan Porsche second, #89 RENNtech Mercedes third, #34 BimmerWorld BMW, who started 28th, fourth, with the #52 Auto Technic BMW rounding out the top five.

The #94 BimmerWorld BMW of Chandler Hull and Jon Miller would take the Silver win, seventh overall with the #888 Rearden Racing Audi finishing second in class, ninth overall with the #11 BMW third.

The Am division win would go to the #68 Smooge Racing Toyota of John Geesbreght and Kevin Conway, with Kris Wilson and John Allen bringing the #16 Capstone Mercedes-AMG GT4 second in class, fourteenth overall.

The #98 Random Vandals Racing BMW of Paul Sparta and Al Carter would finish third in class, twenty-first overall.

RESULTS

Pirelli GT4 America Round 4 goes green on Sunday, May 2nd at 11:00am CT, streaming live on the GT World Youtube page. Follow along via the GT4 America social channels.