Video: A lap of Sonoma onboard a Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo

The drivers and teams have assembled in wine country for the second round of the 2021 Ferrari Challenge season in North America with a double-header race weekend visit to Sonoma Raceway.

In this video, Ferrari Long Island driver John Megrue takes us for a quick on-board lap through practice as he readies for the double-header race weekend. The 2.22-mile 12-turn circuit packs challenges at nearly every corner, as the drivers have to master elevation changes, some high speed esses, and a double-apex hairpin to make for a perfect lap.

The Sonoma entry represents a high-water mark for the nascent 2021 season as drivers are clearly enthusiastic for the series’ return to the California circuit. The event will feature more than 40 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo entries, as well as nearly 20 Ferraris participating in the Club Challenge program.

The Challenge series continues to live stream all qualifying and racing sessions on live.ferrari.com as well as the Ferrari Races Facebook page. Saturday’s action will begin with qualifying sessions at 9:35 a.m. (all times in PT) and racing at 1:35 p.m. Sunday’s schedule will broadly mirror Saturday with qualifying again beginning at 9:35 a.m. and racing sessions at 1:15 p.m.