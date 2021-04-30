Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, April 30

The Week In Sports Cars, April 30

The Week In Sports Cars, April 30

April 30, 2021

Graham Goodwin joins the show to preview the FIA WEC season opener at Spa, the messy introduction of the new Le Mans Hypercar formula and its entanglement with the LMP2 class, and more using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media.

