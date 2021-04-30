The Week In Sports Cars, April 30

Graham Goodwin joins the show to preview the FIA WEC season opener at Spa, the messy introduction of the new Le Mans Hypercar formula and its entanglement with the LMP2 class, and more using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media.

Marshall Pruett

The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.