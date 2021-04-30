The Week In Sports Cars, April 30

Graham Goodwin joins the show to preview the FIA WEC season opener at Spa, the messy introduction of the new Le Mans Hypercar formula and its entanglement with the LMP2 class, and more using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media.
