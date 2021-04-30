Podcast Interview: Chris Medland

RACER‘s Formula 1 reporter Chris Medland joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss a variety of F1-related news, as well as offer some personal observations on the sport.

Medland explains how F1 in Miami came to be; what has happened to Ferrari’s performance over the last year; how much teams try to get away with in F1; where the Haas team stands and its plans moving forward; a discussion on Nikita Mazepin; how the coronavirus pandemic has affected F1, its teams and media; Mercedes versus Red Bull and Hamilton versus Verstappen; the accuracy of the Netflix :Drive to Survive” series; potential new teams wanting to participate; how the series has translated to a new audience; and a little bit on who Chris is and how he got to where he is in motorsports media.